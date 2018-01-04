Experts to Discuss Elder Abuse, Scams At Palisades Alliance for Seniors Meeting

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors will present “Elder Abuse and Scams: How to Recognize Them and What to Do” from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, January 8 at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.

The speakers will be LAPD Officer Kristin Cho, who covers financial crimes and elder abuse for the West L.A. Detective Division, and L.A. City Attorney Susan Strick, who is responsible for elder-abuse prosecution and policy.

Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month. The programs are open to all, and free of charge.