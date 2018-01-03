Palisades News Letters: Take Down the Signs

(Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to the Palisadian-Post and also shared with the News.)
I have stopped my subscription to the Palisadian-Post. You have violated the Palisades Specific Plan by installing two large signs on the 881 Alma Real building.
Please remove these illegal signs immediately.
Chuck McGlothlin
(The author is a past Citizen of the Year in Pacific Palisades and a former member of Palisades PRIDE.)
