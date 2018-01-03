Palisades Crime: Suspect ID’d in Knife Threat During Road Rage Incident

The following Jan. 3, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BRANDISHING

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 12/27/17 at 2:30 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, brown eyes, 6′ 250 lb, 35 years), driving a black Chevy truck, threatened victim with a knife during a road rage incident.

STOLEN VEHICLE

800 Galloway, btwn 12/29/17 at 8 PM and 12/30/17 at 9:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle form victim’s driveway.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 12/29/17 btwn 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took softball equipment.

1700 Palisades Dr, btwn 12/27/17 at 8 PM and 12/28/17 at 2:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle but it was unknown what property was stolen at the time of the report.

400 Mesa Rd, btwn 12/27/17 at 5 PM and 12/28/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and vehicle keys.

TRESPASS

1300 Charmel Pl, 12/26/17 at 8:30 PM. The suspect (male white, black hair blue eyes, 5’8″ 160/180 lb) chased victim onto her property and then went into victim’s backyard after victim took a photo of him.

1000 Bienveneda, 12/24/17 btwn 3 AM and 5:40 AM. The suspect (male white, black hair, 6′ 170 lb, 55 years) entered office at location without permission.