Passings: William W. Graham, 69; Philanthropist

Palisades Riviera resident William Welsh Graham, a lawyer, philanthropist and investor, was born May 2, 1948, in Washington. He committed suicide on December 20. His parents, Philip Graham and Katharine Graham, were the famed publishers of the Washington Post.

Graham graduated from St. Albans School in Washington and then in 1970 from Stanford University, where he majored in history. He graduated from UCLA law school in 1973 and then worked at Williams & Connolly for three years.

According to the Washington Post, Graham settled in L.A. and taught trial law at UCLA. He founded an investment firm,Graham Partners, which he owned and operated for about 20 years before dissolving the business in 2001.