Palisadian Stephanie Smith Gains Marijuana Notoriety

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Stephanie Smith, a Pacific Palisades resident, was busted on December 13 for operating an allegedly illegal marijuana-growing operation in San Bernardino.

According to KTLA, police issued a search warrant for Smith at her home near the Asilomar Bluffs and she was detained there.

The case received national media attention, with headline writers calling the attractive 43-year-old a “queenpin.” CBS News reporters said police reported that “the huge operation is normally associated with a drug lord” and “Smith was making millions of dollars per month running the operation.”

The operation was centered in San Bernardino and involved more than 24,000 plants (18,000 pounds of marijuana) and eight people working in an otherwise empty building.

Officials received a tip about the operation several months ago when the supposedly empty building had an electric bill of $67,000 per month. According to CBS, “The investigation revealed a major operation with employees, guards, gates and no building permit.” Another news source said there was a 12-foot metal rolling fence, fortified doors, a large concrete wall around the parking lot and surveillance cameras. Inside there were heat lamps and an advanced irrigation system.

If misdemeanor charges are filed, Smith could face jail time and a fine.

Smith told the DailyMailTV reporter, “‘Yes of course [I’m going to get a license]. No one has a license in San Bernardino. There’s no licensing scheme available at this time.

Smith continued, “‘January 1, that’s when the laws change for the state and that’s when they begin accepting licenses. I already do it as a proper business. I already have a lot of other licenses in other jurisdictions.’

Asked if she was concerned about possible misdemeanor charges and potential jail time, she said ‘No, what for?’”

KTLA reported that Smith had paid cash for two warehouses and a home for the operation.