Palisadian Rosie Galanis’ Exhibition Opens

Palisades resident Rosie Galanis will have an art exhibition from January 6 to 27 at the Palisades Library, 861 Alma Real. The opening reception will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. The community is welcomed.
Galanis’ work consists primarily of mixed media works, exploring the temporality of the human condition and the implications of the tropes of modern existence. Her work focuses on the relationship between internal and external worlds. Her work consists primarily of organic materials.
On view will be the series Torn, an exploration of the relationship between societal obligation and its widespread effect. Galanis was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Pacific Palisades, attending Palisades Elementary, Paul Revere Middle School and Palisades Charter High School.
A member of the Pacific Palisades Art Association, she has received numerous awards for her works in past juried exhibitions. She is currently earning a bachelor’s degree of fine art in painting, with a minor in arts education, from Otis College of Art and Design.
