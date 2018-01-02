Palisadian Rosie Galanis’ Exhibition Opens

Galanis’ work consists primarily of mixed media works, exploring the temporality of the human condition and the implications of the tropes of modern existence. Her work focuses on the relationship between internal and external worlds. Her work consists primarily of organic materials.

On view will be the series Torn, an exploration of the relationship between societal obligation and its widespread effect. Galanis was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Pacific Palisades, attending Palisades Elementary, Paul Revere Middle School and Palisades Charter High School.