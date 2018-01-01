Passings: Michael Gyepes, 84; Long-time Palisades Resident

Dr. Michael T. Gyepes was born on October 16, 1933, in Hungary, and died in his Pacific Palisades home on December 18, 2017. He had been a resident here for close to 50 years.

Michael was the husband of the late Edna Gyepes, a well-known figure in Pacific Palisades real estate. Dr. Gyepes is survived by three children (David, Steven and Nancy), their spouses and seven grandchildren. They all live in the area but not in the Palisades. His only sister, Judit, lives in Hungary.

His friend Marianna Birnbaum writes: “I first met Mike on September 3, 1941, on the first day as we entered the first grade of the Jewish elementary school in Budapest. I liked him right away, although differently than Vera Sonnenfeld, who planted a kiss on his face, embarrassing Mike in front of his classmates for some years to come.