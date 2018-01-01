Palisades Garden Club to Hear Iris Expert Jill Bonino

The Pacific Palisades Garden Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 8, at the Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Speaker Jill Bonino will discuss the different varieties of irises and how to care for them. She is a member of the San Fernando Valley Iris Society and has participated in maintain ing the iris garden at Descanso Gardens since 1997. Her home garden has evolved into a collection of both bearded and beardless iris.

Bonino has been a judge for the American Iris Society since 2007. She is an avid photographer and will present a slide program.

Author: Matt Sanderson

