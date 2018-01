Ancient Chinese sealing practices will be explored at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 5 at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real Dr.

Elliot Barden will teach some simple techniques that a person can do anywhere in a minute or two that will help one achieve remarkable feelings of energy, strength and calm. This is suitable for ages from 18 to 108 and for people of every level of fitness from infirm to Olympian. For more information, call (310) 459-2754.