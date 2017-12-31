Palisadian Dave Meyers Wins MTV Video Awards

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Photos courtesy of Dave Meyers

At the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in August, Dave Meyers won Best Director and Video of the Year honors for Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” from his fourth studio album, Damn.

The Palisadian has now won 17 VMA awards since 2002, but this was his first win for Best Director and second win for Video of the Year. He previously won in 2003 for Missy Elliott’s “Work It.”

“These [awards] are the most meaningful,” Meyers said. “They are the ones that I mentally count.”

His winning video was released on March 30 to great acclaim. Brad Wete of Billboard characterized it as, “A poignant exercise in irony and also filled with messaging that could be perceived as anti-conformist.”

Matt Miller of Esquire called it “The greatest music video in years.”

The video consists of a series of intercut images beginning with Lamar standing in a cathedral dressed as the Pope, a shaft of light illuminating his white vestment. The video quickly cuts to Lamar in a beauty salon, then back to the church, then on a car roof playing golf in the Los Angeles River. One of the most iconic images of the video is Lamar recreating Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper, with Lamar occupying the seat held by Jesus.

Meyers was nominated for a Grammy on November 28 for his work on “Humble,” in the Best Music Video category. The Grammys will be held on January 28.

Meyers, who grew up in Berkeley, started making music videos while in high school. The first video he shot was for Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story.” His friend acted out the story while Meyers did the camerawork.

Meyers moved to Los Angeles in 1990 to attend Loyola Marymount University, where he studied film production. After graduating he worked as a production assistant, but what he really wanted to do was direct.