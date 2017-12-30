Michael Edlen: Home Design for Longer Independent Living

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

In previous articles we have reviewed many ways to enhance the quality and safety of daily living activities for seniors.

In 1997 a group of architects, engineers, product designers and environmental design researchers developed “The 7 Principles of Universal Design,” which were intended as guidelines for designing products, environments and communications.

Universal design in housing can provide greater freedom to live at home more safely and possibly for many more years.

Principle #1 Equitable Use: The home design would be useful for people with a wide range of abilities. Some of the guidelines would include providing the same means of use for everyone, having the design be appealing to all users and providing privacy, security and safety for them.