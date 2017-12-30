Bob Baker: ‘The Unlikely Diplomat’

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Robert “Bob” Baker moved to Pacific Palisades 17 years ago after retiring from the United States diplomatic service.

In August, he self-published a book titled “The Unlikely Diplomat: Traveler Tales,” about his 31 years of service in Europe, Africa and Australia.

Baker was raised in Baltimore, Maryland. “I was born in 1935 to poor, first-generation Americans,” he said.“ My grandparents were uneducated immigrants from England, Germany and Poland.”

Baker’s father only attended school through the fourth grade, but Baker aspired to do more. In 1953 he enrolled at Loyola College, now Loyola University, and worked at a tin factory and as a copy boy for the Baltimore Sun to pay his $600-a-year tuition.

While at Loyola, Baker was president of the international studies club under Father Gibbons, who recommended he apply to the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington, D.C.

After graduating in 1957, Baker wanted to study European affairs at SAIS.

“When I applied, the African studies department lacked students,” he said. “The admitting officer told me I could only attend if I agreed to become an African area specialist.”

After two years, Baker got a job at the U.S. Information Agency (USIA) reporting on communist propaganda in East Africa. Every day he analyzed more than 50 cables and copies of all newspapers in the region and noted any worrying articles or reports.

Five years later, Baker took the Foreign Service exam and passed. At the end of the year-long class, he said, “We got to have coffee with the Secretary of State [Dean Rusk] in his office.”

Preparing for his first assignment, Baker was asked to name three preferred locations. He chose London, Paris and Rome. Instead, he was sent to Kampala, Uganda, in 1967.

Baker became a friend of the king of the Tooro tribe, one of the five kingdoms of Uganda. He’d gotten into the king’s good graces when he helped the king’s cousin in Washington, D.C.