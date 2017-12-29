Palisades News Letters: Objections to Highlands Letter

Sad that in his letter in your December 5 issue, a Palisadian provided snarky unfounded opinions regarding the proposed senior-living project.

If he could not determine whether the project violated any “zoning ordinance,” perhaps it was because the News has trivialized project opponents instead of providing thorough and thoughtful analysis. A cursory review of the City file reveals dozens of ways the project fails to comply with the Coastal Act, CEQA and the Brentwood-Palisades Community Plan. Compliance with the zoning ordinance is only one of the tests that must be satisfied for the project to be “legal.”

As to alleged intimidation of interested parties, the letter’s author should consider the following. “Intimidation” is when a project supporter threatens to sue an opponent and take the opponent’s house and children, and tells a different opponent face to face prior to the ZA hearing on the project to “f ” off and flashes a specious “police auxiliary” ID, threatening to have the police throw him out of there. Both of the foregoing did occur.

It is not “intimidation” to point out to the supporters who wrote emails to the ZA using their employers’ letterhead (very likely in violation of company policy), presumably to give themselves more credibility and imply that their employers endorsed the project, that such conduct was highly inappropriate. If those sup- porters suffered adverse consequences from their wrongful acts, that is “education,” not “intimidation.”

Finally, with reference to the letter author’s “clever” literary allusion, Highlanders United for Good is not “Orwellian.” A small-time unknown developer (who has not been vetted in any publication I have seen) who has hired a PR firm in desperation to help him tell half-truths and manipulate the city approval system to grossly enrich himself at the expense of homeowners is “Orwellian.”