Viewpoint – Responding to Fires: The Good and the Ugly

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

As wildfires raged this month in the Ventura area, San Diego County, the San Fernando Valley and in Bel-Air, we kept hearing, “We dodged a bullet,” meaning that Pacific Palisades residents were lucky that firefighters were able to contain the Skirball Fire east of the 405 Freeway and that embers never reached the thick brush near the Getty Center.

We were fortunate that the Santa Ana winds didn’t push the fire across the brush-covered hills of Brentwood into the back side of Pacific Palisades, as they did in 1978, when fire reached Will Rogers State Park, upper El Medio and down as far as St. Matthew’s Church, before a sudden flow of on-shore marine air saved the day in mid-afternoon.

The dry weather and strong winds remained with us through this past weekend, which meant that potential fire conditions were still bad—and let’s be realistic, according to firefighters, the new normal means that the fire season is almost 365 days a year.

This means that on a dry, windy day, a downed power line or embers from another fire could start a fire in the hills above the Palisades that could destroy thousands of homes. We need to be prepared for a fast-moving fire that erupts suddenly in the night and is quickly upon us, as happened in the Napa fires.

Let’s look at what we learned from the fires.

Foolhardy. Paul Revere Middle School, with 2,000 students, held classes on Wednesday, even as Mandeville Canyon residents were asked to be ready to evacuate. A question for the LAUSD: Was the $40 a day for average daily attendance per pupil on Wednesday worth possibly trapping 2,000 students at the school as panicked parents tried to get to the school as other residents were leaving? LAUSD, ask yourself what a lawsuit would look like if those kids couldn’t get out. This is a dangerous geographical area, understand that.