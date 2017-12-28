Speed Surveys Still Need to Be Done in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Palisades News received the following letter from Councilman Mike Bonin’s Deputy Chief of Staff David Graham-Caso on November 28:

“Your recent story was riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods.

“Your story implied that the Los Angeles Police Department was unable to enforce speeding violations on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, and that the City has failed to conduct required speed surveys on 75% of all city streets, and on 80% of all streets with a high incidence of injuries and serious collisions. Your story was wrong on all counts. Had you contacted our office, we would have shared with you that:

“• Under Councilman Bonin’s leadership as chair of the Transportation Committee, the City has embarked on a dramatic and aggressive updating of its speed surveys and its ability to enforce speeding violations. Removing this tremendous backlog has been a priority of Councilman Bonin’s as champion of Vision Zero, an international program to eliminate traffic fatalities.

“• The ability to use radar enforcement on Sunset Boulevard was restored earlier this fall after a brief lapse, with no increase in the speed limit.

“• In October, the Transportation Committee approved updated speed surveys, allowing LAPD to enforce speeding regulations on 99.7% of the streets on the “high injury network” and on two-thirds of all streets in Los Angeles. The full Council is scheduled to formally approve this item this week.

“• Additional actions pushed by Councilman Bonin will result in legal enforcement of speed limits on nearly 100% of city streets next year.”

The News responded to Graham-Caso that we were happy to correct any inaccuracies because truth is important to us.

We asked to see the survey and Graham-Caso provided us with the following link: http://clkrep.lacity.org/onlinedocs/2017/17-1183_rpt_BTC_10-19-2017.pdf. Eighty surveys had been done, but none were in the Palisades, so we emailed Graham-Caso and relayed that information.