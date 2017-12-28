Palisades Students Sought for YMCA’s Model UN Program

Middle school students, in grades six through eight, are invited to join the Palisades-Malibu YMCA Model United Nations (MUN) program.
Youth will meet weekly to discuss current issues, play games and learn about world issues through United Nations simulation. Delegates travel to two overnight conferences with their advisors to join about 900 MUN delegates representing YMCA’s throughout the state.
Students come away from the program with a broader social circle, a better awareness of the world, and the ability to stand and speak in public with confidence.
The Pali delegation is one of the larger delegations and still growing. All public and private school students are eligible. For more information, contact Palisades YMCA Teen Director Ali Sheffer at AliSheffer@ymcla.org or visit http://www.ymcala.org/palisades-malibu/classes/model-united-nations.
