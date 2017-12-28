Frost Investigators Track It Down

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

One of the most popular television shows from 1968 to 2003 was “Columbo,” a detective show with a twist. Viewers knew who committed the crime, but watched because of the way the head detective, Columbo (Peter Falk), ferreted out clues to discover the culprit, and what he did to get that person to confess to the crime.

It turns out that the television character may have been based on Marvin Frost, whose firm, Marvin T. Frost Investigations, is now run by his son and daughter-in-law, Palisadians Greg and Felicia Frost.

“They modeled him [Columbo] after my father,” Greg told the News. “My dad wore a raincoat, was sort of sloppy and could dis- arm the person [with affability].”

Marvin Frost was an investigator in workers’ compensation for the City of Los Angeles, but was convinced to go into private practice by Melvin Belli, a prominent attorney based in San Francisco. Belli’s clients included the rich and famous, such as Zsa Zsa Gabor, The Rolling Stones, Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and Jack Ruby (Lee Harvey Oswald’s assassin).

“We’d be up there all the time,” Greg said. “We sat in the back seat of the car as dad drove. He got cases all over the country.” Since Marvin spent so much time working, he tried to bring his family with him when- ever he could.

Greg remembers that his dad would show the kids what he did, which included getting people to talk to him, by earning that person’s trust.