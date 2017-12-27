David Tishbi Jewelry Holds Ribbon Cutting in Pacific Palisades

Although jeweler David Tishbi opened his store on Via de la Paz in 2016, he has never had an official Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. That was the first order of business on December 14 when Chamber members, family and friends gathered to celebrate the business and enjoy a holiday party.

People spilled onto the sidewalk in front of the store as they enjoyed drinks from This Girl Walks into a Bar (including mulled wine) and food from Vittorio’s.

The jeweler, who was born in Iran and raised in Israel, moved to Los Angeles in 1998, after studying business in college. He lived in Encino, Studio City, Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks before settling here.

“You can’t get any better than Pacific Palisades,” Tishbi said. His wife, Holly Surya, is an interior designer/project manager.

Surya showed the News a flawless $400,000 yellow diamond ring, the star item in a new disoplay at the store: Fancy Color Diamonds, which according to the Gemological Institute of America are the most valuable gems on earth. Only one in 10,000 diamonds has a fancy color.

Currently, Tishbi carries some select yellow diamond rings and earrings, with plans to eventually carry blue and then pink diamonds. He also designs simple 14K gold earrings and rings. He is known for his rose gold and yellow spinner rings.