Palisades News Letters: Nominations for Sparkplug, Citizen

(Editor’s note: Chris Spitz sent the following letter in response to the reader who asked why David and Dawn Houston have not received any awards from the Pacific Palisades Community Council for organizing the Turkey Trot every year.)

Dear Fellow Palisadian:

Please note that PPCC bases the Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug awards on nominations received from the community.

Beginning in late September/early October each year, nominations are broadly solicited via public announcements at PPCC meetings, in email blasts, in social media postings (Facebook and Nextdoor), on the PPCC website and in the newspapers.

The nominations, along with input from the board, are reviewed by the Awards Selection Committee, which is composed of past awardees and current PPCC board members; the Committee then makes the final decision based on nominations received from the community.

Please visit the PPCC website “awards guidelines” page for more information about the process: http://pacpalicc.org/index.php/awards-guidelines/.

I hope that you will participate in the process next year by nominating worthy individuals known to you who have served the community. If you have any questions or would like to be on the PPCC email list for notice of the awards process, agendas of PPCC’s public meetings and announcements concerning other matters of interest, please email info@pacpalicc.org.

Chris Spitz

PPCC Chair/President Emeritus