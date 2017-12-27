News restaurant reviewer Grace Hiney reports that the iconic Golden Bull Restaurant in Santa Monica Canyon will close temporarily on January 1 and re-open on January 12.

The restaurant, which features popular early-bird dinners and a wide-ranging, moderately priced menu (including cocktails), will be under new ownership. Hiney was told that Palisadians Mark and Lani Verge, whose company also owns the nearby Shore Bar, will take over the lease.

According to several Golden Bull regulars, the Verges plan to renovate the restaurant, but the News was not successful in contacting them to confirm the details.

The Verge Company owns and operates four restaurants in Santa Monica, including Margo’s, Art’s Table, Ashland Hill and the OP Café, and four hotels in Los Angeles.

According to the Verge website, they are “poised to expand their hospitality footprint in Santa Monica and borders beyond.”