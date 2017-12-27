Former Palisadian Alex Zorensky Honored for Las Vegas Heroism

When Zorensky returned a second time with more injured, Brad, a 22-year veteran, was still on the street waiting to be transported. Zorensky spotted a woman he knew, Angel, and she went and got her truck. Brad and another woman were loaded into the truck and Angel followed ambulances to Sunrise Hospital.

Once there, the hospital staff was over- whelmed with the injured, so Zorensky found a gurney and helped take the wounded inside.

When traffic eased, Zorensky and Angel drove back to the House of Blues to see if they could aid anyone else, but “everyone was either deceased or helped,” said Zorensky, who took a man home to his Las Vegas apartment because he had no place to go.

Zorensky’s brother, Seth, had not attended the concert and tried calling his brother once the news about the Vegas shooter was broadcast, but received no response. He called their parents, Elliot and Jodi, in Pacific Palisades and told them he couldn’t reach Alex.

The parents, in shock and disbelief, started watching the news on television.

Not until Alex Zorensky was in the back of the pickup on the way to the hospital that he was able to borrow a phone to call his parents.

Days later, Zorensky was able to connect with both Brad and the woman he had helped take to the hospital. The woman had a gunshot wound through her chest, two broken vertebrae, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, but she was going to survive.

On his Facebook page, Zorensky wrote: “I worked hand in hand with people I never met, and I never knew their names. They were police, paramedics, firefighters, military, concert staff, men and women. All of us had the same instinct; these people need help. “I now struggle not knowing if the countless people we carried out on metal fencing made it. More friends than I even thought I had reached out to me. So, so many people were not that lucky. Some will never receive a response: some of us will never know if the people we helped made it or perished.”