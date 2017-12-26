Palisades Crime: Suspects Sought in Several Burglaries and Thefts

The following Dec. 26, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

STOLEN VEHICLE

600 Baylor St, btwn 12/22/17 at 3 PM and 12/22/17 at 12 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

500 Las Casas Rd, 12/11/17 at 8 PM and 12/12/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

600 Muskingum Ave btwn 12/11/17 at 9 PM and 12/12/17 at 6:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.