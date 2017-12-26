Palisades Crime: Suspects Sought in Several Burglaries and Thefts

The following Dec. 26, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
STOLEN VEHICLE
- 600 Baylor St, btwn 12/22/17 at 3 PM and 12/22/17 at 12 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
- 500 Las Casas Rd, 12/11/17 at 8 PM and 12/12/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
- 600 Muskingum Ave btwn 12/11/17 at 9 PM and 12/12/17 at 6:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
BURGLARY
- 15200 La Cruz, 12/20/17 btwn 8 PM and 10:02 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s business and took a safe and money.
- 700 Toyopa, 12/19/17 btwn 3:45PM and 4:25 PM. The suspect (Male, 5’4″/5’9″ 130/160 lb, NFD) smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took money and jewelry.
- 80 Ocean Way, btwn 12/16/17 at 12 PM and 12/25/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home. It was unknown what was stolen at the time of the report.
BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE
- 1000 El Medio, 12/10/17 btwn 5 AM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle parked in an open garage and took binoculars.
- 300 Entrada, 12/12/17 btwn 6:45 and 3:15 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and ransacked victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.
- 16600 Marquez, 12/12/17 btwn 8:40 AM and 9:50 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.
- Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 12/17/17 btwn 8:25 AM and 10:20 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took purses.
- 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 12/25/17 btwn 8 AM and 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a laptop.
- Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 12/24/17 btwn 5:45 AM and 8:15 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse.
THEFT
- 1300 Las Canoas Rd, 12/21/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, 5’6″ 30 years, #2 female Hispanic, 30 years), driving a white 4-door Toyota, took victim’s bicycle from victim’s front yard.
- 500 Palisades Dr, btwn 12/14/17 at 12 PM and 12/17/17 at 12 PM. The suspect took a sculpture from victim’s home.
VANDALISM
- 16300 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 12/12/17 at 7:30 PM and 12/13/17 at 5:20 AM. The suspect cut the top of victim’s convertible vehicle and spray painted “GEC” on the vehicle.
- 500 Muskingum Pl, btwn 12/16/17 at 6 PM and 12/18/17 at 7:15 PM. The suspect damaged the bumper on victim’s vehicle.
- Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon, 12/24/17 at 4:30 PM. The suspect (male black, 25/30 years, NFD) used a hammer to smash the mirror off of victim’s vehicle.
Social Icons