Theatre Palisades Presents ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

On Thursday night, the Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe (TPAT) once again presented a live radio play timed to the holiday season. The actors and Foley crew, dressed in costume, recreated a 1946 radio show broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

And, it was “Wonderful” night at the Pierson Playhouse, with a free performance for the community plus appetizers and mulled wine before and after the play. Two lucky people won gift certificates to The Yogurt Shoppe and two other people won season subscriptions to Theatre Palisades. And to top the evening off, Santa Claus made a surprise entrance at the conclusion of the performance.

The “Wonderful” night included three skilled Foley artists, Susan Stangl, Maria O’Connor and Michelle Nozzi. The cast of 14 actors were equally talented and were directed by Sherman Wayne.

The 1946 Christmas movie was produced by Frank Capra, based on a short story, “The Greatest Gift,” by Phillip Van Doren Stern, that examines the life of George Bailey.

Thisman(playedinthemoviebyJimmy Stewart) has given up a life of dreams to help others, and finally in desperation on Christmas Eve, considers suicide because he feels he’s been a failure.