Viewpoint: Palisades-Malibu Y’s Legislature Program is a Success

By Duke Ostendorf

Special to the Palisades News

Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of being a panelist at the Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Youth and Government Bill Hearing Night.

California YMCA Youth and Government’s Model Legislature and Court (MLC) has been the state’s premier youth leadership and civic development program since 1948.

The MLC creates a six-month, learn-by-doing experience that teaches the values of democracy by bringing together a cross-section of the state’s high school students.

This program provides students with the opportunity to experience government first-hand and to learn how to solve community problems through the democratic process, as well as debate and discuss issues with their peers from throughout California.

The Palisades group will travel to Sacramento in February to the model legislature that will attract 3,500 high school student delegates, representing more than 100 statewide YMCAs.

Each delegation is responsible for bringing a certain number of bills to debate in the California Senate and Assembly Chambers for the MLC, which takes place over President’s Day weekend.

There, students go through the process of presenting their bills and working towards passing them into law. If you look back on past model legislatures you will find that our young legislators were constantly “out front” on the issues which have ultimately led to new legislation.

Bill Hearing Night gives delegates the opportunity to debate each bill in front of an audience, which consists of peers, families and our panel. Six bills, representing the work of 120 Pali delegates working in subgroups, were presented to our panel.