Sen. Ben Allen Updates Temescal Canyon Association

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Speaking at the Temescal Canyon Association annual meeting on Dec. 4, State Senator Ben Allen reassured his audience that he shares their concerns about assaults on environmental safeguards by the federal government.

“I’m working to find ways to protect our home environment,” said Allen, who has represented the 26th District (which includes Pacific Palisades) since 2014.

Allen, a Democrat, is co-chair of the environmental caucus in Sacramento and chair of the Education Committee and the legislature’s Joint Committee on the Arts. He is also a member of the Elections and Constitutional Amendments, Natural Resources and Water and Transportation and Housing committees.

“I went hiking with my father in these mountains every weekend,” the Santa Monica resident said during his keynote talk in Temescal Gateway Park. “For me growing up in a city, these mountains were a god-send. I was part of a Boy Scout troop and we came up in these mountains, too.”

Allen noted that the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area was established in 1978—“the year I was born,” which may have been a good omen for why environmental issues became important to him. “We live in a wild time right now,” Allen said. “As of October, the New York Times reported that of the Trump Administration has sought to reverse more than 50 environmental regulations and rulings, and that 25 have been overturned already, including the Keystone pipeline, mining and oil-drilling restrictions and restraints on greenhouse gas emissions.”