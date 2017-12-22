PaliHi Girls Water Polo Starts Strong (Video)

With only two seniors on his Palisades High School girls water polo team, one could expect second-year Coach Kirk Lazaruk to throw out the standard lines from coaches, such as “It’s a building year,” or “We have a lot of young talent.”

Instead, Lazaruk told the News, “Our short-term goal is to win the CIF City Section championship.” (PaliHi has reached the finals five times in recent years, but has never won.)

“Our intermediate and long-term goal is to perform at a higher level, and do okay at the state tournament like our boys did,” said Lazaruk, who is also the boys’ assistant coach. (The Dolphins went to state for the first time in November and lost 14-4 in the first round to Mater Dei, the eventual champion.)

Lazaruk’s confidence in his girls team is well-founded because the seventh-seeded Dolphins won the Burbank tournament in early December by defeating Hoover 11-3, second-seeded Arcadia 8-7, San Marino 5-4 and Monrovia, 5-4.

This was the first-ever tournament title for the PaliHi girls since the program’s inception in 2011.

Junior Leighanne Estabrook, who plays utility/driver, was selected tournament MVP. In addition to seniors Clara Saab and Kayla Mehaned, Lazaruk has 28 girls out this year and 14 are new to the team. This includes transfer Charlize Samperio from San Diego, one player who switched from soccer to water polo and three freshmen who played water polo for Westside Aquatics.