LAPD Investigating Palisades Garden Café Burglary  

Smashed glass lined the entrance to Palisades Garden Café on Thursday morning and police seeking two black males, one possibly in his 20’s and another in his late 40’s. The burglary occurred on Wednesday night, Dec. 20 around 9 p.m.

Palisades Patrol received an anonymous call at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from a person who said they had witnessed two men coming out of the front door, carrying a gray small box. The men were gone when Palisades Patrol officers arrived. The anonymous caller also contacted LAPD.

LAPD Detective Davis told the News on Friday that they were examining the surveillance video. He said the suspects had left evidence behind, which will be analyzed for potential DNA.

If there were any eyewitnesses, please contact Detective Eum at (310) 444-1524 and reference case number 170820025.

In March, the café was also broken into and a cash register taken.