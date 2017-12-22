LAFD Station 69 Responds to Major Fires

Photos courtesy of Captain Thomas Kitahata

According to Cal Fire, the Thomas Fire, which started on December 4 in Ventura County and then expanded north and west into Santa Barbara County, burned almost 270,000 acres as of December 17. The fire was initially fanned by extreme winds, which reached 40 to 50 miles per hour, and extremely low humidity.

As of Sunday morning, 18,000 structures were threatened, 1,020 destroyed and 242 damaged. Among the 7,956 fire personnel trying to contain the fire, at least four were from Pacific Palisades Fire Station 69 (corner of Sunset and Carey).

On December 6, as the Station 69 B-shift came on duty at 5:30 a.m., they learned that only moments earlier the A-shift had been called to the Skirball Fire, raging east of the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive. By December 11, this fire was 85 percent contained with 422 acres burned, 12 structures damaged and six structures destroyed.

As the Skirball Fire expanded south towards Sunset, fire officials feared that it would jump the 405 and burn towards the sea, during Red Flag conditions that included low humidity and Santa Ana winds. The cause of the fire was later attributed to a cooking fire at a homeless encampment under the Sepulveda/405 bridge.