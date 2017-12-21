Passings: Johnny Hallyday, 74, French Rocker

He was born Jean-Philippe Smet in Nazi-occupied Paris on June 15, 1943. His mother, a model, and his father, a Belgian circus performer, separated soon after his birth. He was raised by a paternal aunt, a silent-film actress, who also served as a stage manager for two dancing daughters, who performed in cities all over Europe. Johnny sang onstage while the girls changed costumes.

He played the role of a schoolboy in the 1955 Henri-Georges Clouzot thriller, “Les Diaboliques.”

After he saw Elvis Presley in the 1957 movie “Loving You,” Hallyday’s focus changed to rock-and-roll. He told USA Today in 2000, “His [Presley’s] voice, the way he moved, everything was sexy. The first time I saw him, I was paralyzed.”

Hallyday’s debut single, “Laisse les filles,” was released in March 1960. During his career he sold more than 100 million records and acted in more than 30 films, including the 2002 “The Man on the Train” and the 2009 “Vengeance.” He released an album in 2008 “Ça Ne Finira Jamais (It Will Never End)”, which reached number one on the French charts. He released his 50th studio album “De l’Amour” in 2015.