Palisades Highlands Residents Build Snowmen

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Every Christmas, Highlands resident Alice Lynn regularly puts up an 8-ft. plywood snowman, which has been in her family for at least 35 years.

“Each year many friends and neighbors take pictures of their kids in front of it—as I have done with my kids and now grandchildren,” Lynn said.

Last year, she told her neighbor Tim Meade that she recalled seeing a cul-de-sac in Westchester, “where each house had a plywood snowman, and all were decorated differently.”

She mentioned to Meade that it might be fun if several of the neighbors also had one. “Everybody loves Alice,” Meade said, explaining why he agreed to make them “next Christmas.”

In October, it was time to keep his promise. “I sent out an e-mail to everyone in our neighborhood and asked who might be interested,” said Meade, who is an executive with PricewaterhouseCoopers.