Holiday Golf Camp is Available for Youth at VA

A holiday golf camp for ages 7 to 17 is available Monday through Friday from December 18 through January 5 (not Christmas or New Year’s Day) at the par 3, nine-hole Heroes Golf Course on the West Los Angeles VA.

Youth can attend full day (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or half day (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m.). Full day is $100 per day and half day is $50. Youth may attend on a daily basis. The camp is led by PGA teaching professional and U.S. Marine Veteran Carlos Rodriquez. Students will learn how to swing a club, putt, golf rules and etiquette.

Call 310-230-2052 or e-mail lagolfacademy@gmail.com or visit LAGolfAcademy.com. Gift Certificates are available.