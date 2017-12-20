Self-Realization Fellowship to Hold Christmas Eve Service

The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shine, located at 17190 Sunset Blvd., will host a Christmas Eve Service on December 24 that will include a universal candlelight service.

From 6 to 6:50 p.m., there will be meditation with Kirtan chanting, followed by an hour inspirational service at 7 p.m. That service will include a candle lighting segment and Christmas carols.

After the service there will be cookies and beverages served in the special events room. The community is invited to attend. All are welcome.

For more information, visit lakeshrine.org/cmaseve.

Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shine Credit: http://lakeshrine.org

Author: Matt Sanderson

