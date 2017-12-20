Self-Realization Fellowship to Hold Christmas Eve Service

The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shine, located at 17190 Sunset Blvd., will host a Christmas Eve Service on December 24 that will include a universal candlelight service.

From 6 to 6:50 p.m., there will be meditation with Kirtan chanting, followed by an hour inspirational service at 7 p.m. That service will include a candle lighting segment and Christmas carols.

After the service there will be cookies and beverages served in the special events room. The community is invited to attend. All are welcome.