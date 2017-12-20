Palisades BID Hosts Luncheon at Ritrovo (Video)

The Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID), which has been responsible for sidewalk washing in the Village area, hosted a luncheon for first responders at Il Piccolo Ritrovo on December 13.

Members of the Fire Station 69 B-shift and Fire Station 23, LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore and other members of the LAPD, Chrysalis workers, members of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and social workers Glanda Sherman and Maureen Rivas were treated to three different salads (Mista, Matteo and chopped), three different pastas (Fusilli Ritrovo, ravioli and pappardelle Bolognese) and pizzas. The dessert was tiramisu.