24 Teams Vie in Debbie Held Tourney at Will Rogers State Historic Park

The 15th Annual Debbie Held Tournament was held for the Region 69 U8 boys teams at Will Rogers State Historic Park on December 2.

Twenty-four teams qualified for the round-robin tournament, which emphasizes good sportsmanship and “everyone plays,” and rewarded those teams whose parents were active volunteers.

Two teams were given sportsmanship awards, based on courtesy and the sportsmanship of the players, coaches and parents towards their opponents and officials.

Orange Juice, coached by Zach Axelrod, with players Henry Axelrod, Max Ehrman, Arsha Farkhondeh, Alex Ghiassi, Jasper Kennedy, Nate Rothman and Grey Smith, received one award.