Palisades Optimists Ring Bells for Salvation Army

For more than 40 years, the Pacific Palisades Optimist Club has participated in Kettle Day, ringing bells in front of various locations for the Salvation Army. Dr. Mike Martini, a charter member of the Palisades Optimist Club, said “All of the service clubs in the Palisades used to participate in Kettle Day, even the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, but we’re the only one doing it now.”

Forty Palisades Optimists each took an hour shift on the sidewalks in front the Bank of America, Post Office, CVS and Ralphs on December 15.

The Red Kettle dates back to 1891, when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee wanted to find a way to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute.

Today, the Salvation Army also helps pay utilities, shelters families who have lost their homes and feeds the hungry.

For more information, visit onlineredkettle.com.