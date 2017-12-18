Palisades High School Releases Aquatic Center Holiday Hours

Brooke King, director of the Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center at Palisades High School, has released the holiday swim hours through Jan. 8. Upon entering the pool, go to the office to sign in or to pay. Any closures due to mechanical or environmental issues will be posted to the pool’s Facebook page. The pool will be closed December 24 and 25, and December 31, January 1.

Public Lap Swim (Competition pool)

Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Six lanes available starting December 21 through January 2 in the evening).

Friday: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Swim (Small Pool)

Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.