Kids Football Camp to be Held Friday at PaliHi

The Fourth Annual Holiday Football Tournament and Clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Friday, December 22, at the Palisades High stadium. Registration is on the field from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Cold water refills and Gatorade will be provided; mouth pieces and water bottles are suggested. The cost is $60 per child.

Coach Tharen Todd will bring players and coaches from PaliHi, Loyola and Harvard-Westlake to work with kids from first grade through eighth grade. “Drop off your child and finish your holiday shopping,” Tharen said.

All kids will be grouped according to age: first and second graders (“Puppy Pound”); third, fourth and fifth graders (“The Dogs”) and sixth, seventh and eighth graders (“Big Dogs”).

Each child will play in a tournament of multiple flag football games. There will be a Palisades fastest man contest for each grade and prizes for each group. Kids will also learn football drills, work on agility and start to learn football rules.

For more information, call 323-574-0317 or visit TeamToddSports.com.