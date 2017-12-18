Crystals Light First Menorah Candle in Pacific Palisades

Billy and Janice Crystal made an early “debut” as co-honorary mayors of Pacific Palisades on December 4 when they helped light the menorah at the Palisades Chabad ceremony on the U.S. Bank parking lot, corner of Swarthmore and Sunset.

“We’re really looking forward to giving back to the community what it has given us since 1979,” said Billy Crystal, who will be inducted into office with his wife at a Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce comedy night on January 20 at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club.

Rabbi Zushe Cunin, the Chabad’s founding rabbi, welcomed a large gathering and presented silver dreidels to developer Rick Caruso, whose Palisades Village is emerging along Swarthmore and Sunset, and Arnie Wishnick, the Chamber’s 24-year executive director.

“In Jewish tradition, we say ‘Next year in Jerusalem,’” Rabbi Cunin said. “In the Palisades today, we say ‘Next year in Caruso’s Village.’”

Musical entertainment was provided by a 16-member chorus from Marquez Elementary, led by Bob Harrison, and 10 little singers from the Chabad’s Early Childhood Center, led by Mendy Hecht (who also sang the National Anthem).