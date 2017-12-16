Palisadians Commission WWI Statue From Manuelita Brown

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

A quest to create a World War I memorial of unsung heroes has connected some Palisadians on a mission with sculptor Manuelita Brown.

The future memorial, which is designed to enrich the L.A. National Cemetery, would include three reliefs around the base and an approximately 8-foot tall bronze statue of Henry Johnson, the epitome of WWI’s unappreciated and rarely remembered heroes.

Part of an African American regiment sent to fight with the French as the U.S. joined the war, Johnson used a knife to fend off more than 20 German soldiers, save his injured fellow guard from being kidnapped and also prevented the camp from being invaded.

At the time, Johnson’s 369th infantry regiment, the “Harlem Hellfighters,” had been sent to fight for the French, while white regiments stayed home because the U.S. refused to place white soldiers under French command.

A scene of Johnson in battle will top the memorial not only because he was a hero who saved lives while suffering 21 injuries, but also because he continued to suffer once he returned home. His severe injuries left him unable to perform his former job as a porter, and he received no disability pay, dying penniless about a decade later.

“He had a very damaged leg and foot and died in complete poverty,” said Brown, an Encinitas sculptor. “Immediately after fighting the Germans and saving his comrades, the French awarded him their highest medal of honor in 1918, but . . . awards from America came posthumously.”

Johnson could have lived and died two more times before he received America’s highest medal of honor. It was two years ago, almost a century after his heroism, that President Barack Obama awarded Johnson the Medal of Honor, while President George W. Bush had previously honored him with the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002.

Diane Elder, one of the Palisadians leading the charge to bring the memorial to the cemetery, said, “That’s an awful long time for somebody with that kind of valor to go unrecognized, and it was very sad for him to be uncared for. It’s a very sad, sad story.”

Johnson did receive some recognition during his lifetime, as President Theodore Roosevelt called him one of the five bravest Americans to fight in WWI, and his image was used on Victory War stamps and Army recruiting materials.