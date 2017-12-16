Michael Edlen: New Property Tax Portability Initiative

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Propositions 60 and 90 were constitutional initiatives passed by California voters in the 1980s to provide property tax relief by preventing reassessment of property value when a senior citizen sells his/her existing residence and purchases or constructs a replacement residence worth the same or less than the one being sold.

Those propositions were enacted to encourage people age 55 or older to “move down” to a smaller home, and be able to continue paying approximately the same amount of annual property taxes as before.

Proposition 60 originally required that the replacement and the original be located in the same county, and 90 was passed to enable other counties to opt in if they elected to. The tax relief is not automatic, but must be requested within three years of the replacement property purchase.

There are some eligibility requirements and the replacement property must be of equal or lesser value than the original property. If the replacement property is purchased within the first year after an original property is sold, it may be up to 105 percent or less of the market value of the sold property. It can be up to 110 percent or less of the market value if a replacement home is bought within the second year after the original home is sold.