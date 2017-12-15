YMCA Christmas Trees Available Through Dec. 23

The Palisades-Malibu YMCA opened its annual Christmas tree lot on December 1 and will sell trees through December 23 at Simon Meadow in Temescal Gateway Park off Sunset. There will be trees small enough to fit on tables and every size in between to 14 feet tall. Delivery is available.

Santa Claus visited town on Dec. 1, and there was a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and holiday glass sale on December 3.

The lot will be open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sale of trees is a major fundraiser for the Y, with proceeds helping to provide programs for Palisadians of all ages; to keep fees affordable; and to provide assistance to those who may be in need.