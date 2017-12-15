Nancy Klopper: ‘Pride of the Palisades’

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

“All of a sudden, goddess Athena sprang out of Zeus’ head. She was already an adult, wearing armor with a shield in her hands and uttering warlike cries!”

It would seem that Palisadian Nancy Klopper was invested at birth with the seeds of justice and compassion that would later manifest in her professional career and community activism.

As a casting director, she organized the members of the Casting Society of America, who had hitherto lacked the security of health and retirement benefits, to fight for union affiliation and ultimately gain membership in Teamster’s Local 397.

In Pacific Palisades, Klopper tackled the issue of homelessness by participating in organizing the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.

The community council honored Klopper with its Pride of the Palisades award for her efforts with the Task Force and particularly for working to help the mentally ill Norwegian woman,“Pretty Blonde,”reunite with her family.

One person wrote in nominating Klopper, “She jumped into action and researched every avenue that might bring peace and safety to a young woman before it was too late.”

Klopper told the News that she sources her deeply felt instinct to “to do good,” from her parents.

“My mother was (and is still!) very, very fierce,” she said. “I watched her step up on more than one occasion to ‘Do the right thing,’ even when it is incredibly difficult. “My father, who was pretty strict, was all about ethics, and morals and values. These are things he talked about all the time. So I think perhaps the combination of these two examples has played a part in my wanting to bring justice to the world.”