Viewpoint: Giving Back in Small, Big Ways

By Barbara Gould

Special to the Palisades News

Every now and then one can hear a singer with a voice so incredible it speaks to your very soul. I was fortunate enough to hear such a voice recently. Esther Orr not only has a powerful voice, but has so much emotion behind the words that it brought tears to my eyes.

She sang “Over the Rainbow” at a women’s luncheon at Chabad. As she began to sing there was a collective gasp as everyone felt the beauty of what they were hearing.

I’ve not only been privileged to hear her voice, but I also have her CDs loaded on my computer. (She’s a well-known movie star that lives in the Palisades.) It’s a good thing they’re not on those old audio cassettes or I would have worn them out by now! She has had a wonderful professional career, but that is not why I care so much about her.

Born in Chicago, Orr was raised from childhood in California by an aunt and uncle who provided her with voice, acting and dance lessons. As a child she learned the importance of giving and caring for those in need. She would walk to the market with her aunt and then walk home with two grocery bags. Only, when they got home they only had one bag. Why? Because one bag was left at the home of someone who had a greater need than her family.

Some people give monetarily to those who need it. But Esther is one who gives of herself. Both are important, but I’d like to share a little more about my friend Esther.