Palisadian Debbie Warfel Works to Reduce Airplane Noise

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

On December 14 the Pacific Palisades Community Council will present longtime Palisadian Debbie Warfel with a Golden Sparkplug Award for her work trying to reduce airplane noise in the Palisades.

Warfel, who lives on East Channel Road in Santa Monica Canyon, was raised in Woodland Hills and attended Taft High School. “I’m a third generation native from California,” she told the News.

After majoring in political science at UC Berkeley, Warfel attended Southwestern Law School and became a lawyer.

“I did general business litigation and insurance coverage,” she said. “I worked for Joel Citron [at Citron & Citron, Attorneys at Law] and Bishton & Gubernick, among others.”

Two years ago, after returning from a trip to New York, Warfel found her home much louder than when she’d left. “My husband [John] asked me if I heard anything different.” When she took a moment to listen, she realized that there was an almost continuous plane engine noise caused by planes heading for LAX.