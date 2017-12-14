Palisades Woman Detained After Police Find Marijuana Growing Operation in San Bernardino

Stephanie Smith, of Pacific Palisades, was taken into custody on Wednesday after the discovery of an alleged marijuana growing operation in San Bernardino that was not properly permitted, reports KTLA.

Police began investigating three facilities in San Bernardino owned by Smith in July after being tipped to a $67,000 electrical bill at one of the locations. Two locations were large warehouse spaces while the third was a residence.

A search warrant was served at Smith’s home and she was detained pending further investigation. Eight men were also taken into custody.