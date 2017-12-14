Palisades Jeweler Gives Advice about Color Diamonds

The hue is often comprised of two or more colors; the first color is the modifying color, while the second is the primary color, such as orange yellow. Generally, FCDs with pure colors—without a modifying color—are more valuable and more expensive. Additionally, FCDs have nine saturation levels, ranging from the lightest to the most saturated, with the latter being the priciest. They are rated from faint to fancy vivid, respectively.

Unlike colorless diamonds, even FCDs with a low clarity grade (with flaws) can still be highly prized if their color is rich and attractive. The flaws are often not too noticeable, due to the deep color of the diamonds. Fancy shapes, like radiant cuts, are also used to maximize the intensity of the color. It is no surprise that natural FCDs, below a carat, are also quite rare and will appreciate in value.

No article about FCDs would be complete without mentioning that natural stones (which have been formed underground) have the highest value. It is also important to deal with a reputable jeweler, who will verify that the stone is natural, and will also pro- vide you with a GIA grading report for the stone. The finest natural FCDs often come from Russia, Africa, India and Canada.