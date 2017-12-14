Dining With Grace: Caffé Delfini

By Grace Hiney

What a treat it was to return to Caffé Delfini after an interval of many months. Not only is the setting delightful with its small candles (and flashlights on each table to make it easier to read the menu), the background music is soft so that you can actually have a conversation with your dining partner. But, of course, it is the terrific array of food that makes it so compelling and especially to those who require gluten-and wheat-free dishes.

You need your glass of wine to enjoy while studying the extensive list of menu items. The salad and antipasti offerings vary from a simple mista ($10) to an Insalata di Mare of Manila clams, P.E.I. black mussels, shrimp and calamari with extra virgin olive oil and lemon ($22).

My friend and I shared an excellent salad called peperoni arrostiti with thin slices of roasted yellow and red bell peppers brushed with extra virgin olive oil and topped with fresh parsley, all arrayed on a plate with Kalamata olives and fresh sliced goat cheese ($14). This made a great start as each bite was filled with flavor, yet it was not overwhelming in size.

There are more than a dozen selections on this part of the menu, along with four soups varying from a simple vegetable broth ($10) to a rich mixture of Manila clams, P.E.I. black mussels, calamari, shrimp, crab claw and fish, in a lightly spicy tomato sauce ($33). That will be my selection on my next visit.