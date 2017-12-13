Dick Littlestone Fought the VA and Won

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Retired Army Colonel Dick Littlestone, a long-time Palisadian, fought the Veterans Administration bureaucracy, and won.

His multi-year campaign finally resulted in a groundbreaking ceremony on November 15 for a columbarium that will hold the ashes of nearly 100,000 veterans on West L.A. VA property.

“I have been communicating with VA Secretaries for 20 years regarding a columbarium annex here at the L.A. National Cemetery for vets since it was entirely closed to new burials and inurnments in 1996,” said Littlestone, 94, in a November email to the News.

“I got it approved and funded by the Secretary in 2007,” Littleston noted. “I’ve been fighting the bureaucracy ever since to get it going. They should start construction this year.”

There were numerous dignitaries at the groundbreaking, who praised the project and Littlestone, but no one asked the 1947 West Point graduate with 32 years of service in the Army to speak. He was asked why. “Surprising. Je ne sais pas [I don’t know],” he said in an email to the News.

Littlestone’s quest began about 1997 when he learned the nearest national cemetery for Los Angeles veterans was located in Riverside, more than 75 miles from the Palisades. He said he didn’t want his wife Doris to have to travel all that way to visit him after he’s gone.

He envisioned using VA land, adjacent to L.A. National Cemetery where Breitburn Energy stored oil pipes and equipment for drilling on the Sawtelle Oil Field (under the 405 and the L.A. National Cemetery).