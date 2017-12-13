Bob Klein Heads St. John’s Health Center Foundation

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Providence Saint John’s Health Center and members of the Klein family have been entwined for the vast majority of St. John’s 75 years.

JoAnn Klein was not only born at the hospital in 1947, but her first name is a mash-up of the first names of two hospital luminaries at that time—her uncle, Father Joe Spillane, then the hospital’s chaplain, and Sister Ann Raymond, the then-head sister and president of St. John’s.

Her husband, Bob Klein, who she met when they were both first graders at Corpus Christi School, has been the president and CEO of the St. John’s Health Center Foundation for the last 25 years, and their three chil- dren, Kristin, James and Patrick, plus their eight grandchildren were born at St. John’s.

In addition to the care the Kleins have received at St. John’s over the years, including orthopedic care stemming from Bob’s 11- year NFL career, Bob said he has treasured the relationships he has built through working as a trustee and president/CEO for the hospital’s foundation.

“The board I work with—they’re exceptional people,” said Klein, who became a foundation trustee in the late 1980s.“For me, it’s a pleasure to come here and work and support this healthcare ministry. . . . We’re a family really. We have a commitment to trying to make a difference and hopefully we do.”