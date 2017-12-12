Preven Report: New York Times 1971 Pentagon Story Predates WikiLeaks

By Eric Preven & Joshua Preven

The publication of the Pentagon Papers on June 13, 1971, is often cited as the newspaper industry’s finest moment. And the hero of that moment is, by almost every account, Arthur Ochs “Punch” Sulzberger, then publisher of The New York Times, who made the decision to print the leaked documents despite the sternest of warnings from the Times’ longstanding outside law firm.

With the press under siege now, Sulzberger’s heroism takes on special significance—especially if you understand the not widely known context of his decision.

For a year and a half, Daniel Ellsberg, the Pentagon consultant who leaked the 7,000-page document, had been trying to make those papers public; in particular, he had approached several prominent members of Congress, including William Fulbright, George McGovern, Charles Mathias and Pete McCloskey, pointing out that those men would have immunity from prosecution because of the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution. By putting the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional record, those elected officials would have insured that the papers could not be locked away unseen.

And yet, despite their anticipated immunity, not one of the Congressmen approached by Ellsberg was willing to take the risk.

Sulzberger’s decision to publish, by contrast, was made with the full knowledge that he would not have any of the immunities just described. And he was told by his outside lawyers in no uncertain terms that he could very well go to prison for choosing to publish. To print the papers, they warned, could be construed as treasonous and would in any case be unpatriotic and irrevocably defaming of the paper.